Minneapolis
Mpls. hopes 'cultural districts' can become destinations
Mayor Jacob Frey and some council members are calling for an infusion of city spending to clean up litter, improve lighting and spruce up building facades.
Minneapolis
Mpls. council member wonders if post-shooting trauma goes unaddressed too often
An exchange of e-mails shed light on the issue.
Minneapolis
Lake Nokomis bacteria outbreak grows to 49; beaches closed for season
The south Minneapolis lake's two beaches will be closed for the rest of the season out of an "abundance of caution," Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials said.
Local
MSP limits one TSA checkpoint to PreCheck for 4 months
One of two checkpoints at the main terminal is being renovated until mid-December.
Local
Minnesota students to build solar suitcases to light up classrooms in Kenya's refugee camp
The program will teach STEM education, environmental action and global issues.