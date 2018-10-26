More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Red Bull 1-2 in 1st practice at Mexican Grand Prix
Everything was running perfect for Red Bull and Max Verstappen.
Sports
Federer beats Simon in 3 tough sets in Swiss Indoors QFs
Roger Federer was pushed hard to beat Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals on Friday.
Golf
Tony Finau overcomes wild break to lead HSBC
Tony Finau has enjoyed such a good year that he wasn't about to let one bad break get him down Friday in the HSBC Champions.
Sports
Three-time runner-up from Blake breaks through as 1A girls' tennis champion
Emotions of joy poured out after Arlina Shen, playing on her 16th birthday, won the individual title in two sets in a match that included a 35-shot rally.
Sports
Chris Evert trophy will go to No. 1 player in WTA
The Women's Tennis Association has dedicated its trophy for the top-ranked player of the year in honor of Chris Evert.
