Gophers
At Hutchinson or North Dakota State, football star Robbie Grimsley rarely loses
The safety is wrapping up a four-year career with the Bison that has continued the success he found in high school.
Lynx
WNBA cut short labor contract after 2019 season
WNBA players have exercised their right to terminate their collective bargaining agreement after the 2019 season, cutting the deal short by two years.
Wild
Laine's hat trick lifts Jets over Panthers 4-2 in Helsinki
Patrik Laine could hardly find a better place than home to show off his high-scoring instincts.
Vikings
Owens to get Hall of Fame ring during 49ers game
Terrell Owens came back to his roots to get his Hall of Fame ring.
Vikings
Veteran CB Tramon Williams in mix at safety for Packers
Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is in the mix to replace the traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety for the Green Bay Packers.
