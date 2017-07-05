This is America: Christians, Jews and Muslims Celebrating Independence Day allowed for people to come together, learn about each faith and form a strong bond allowing for future partnerships, on July 4, 2017, at St. James Episcopal Church.

This is America: Christians, Jews and Muslims Celebrating Independence Day allowed for people to come together, learn about each faith and form a strong bond allowing for future partnerships, on July 4, 2017, at St. James Episcopal Church.