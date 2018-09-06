More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
U coordinator Ciarrocca on Gophers' offensive weapons
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca talked Wednesday about his starting quarterback Zack Annexstad, Seth Green, Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, comfortable, high of 73
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins, Cook ready for 49ers, season's start
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook talked about their excitement for the first game of the regular season and the challenges they anticipate the 49ers will present.
Politics
Trump calls anonymous N.Y. Times op-ed 'gutless'
President Donald Trump says it's "really a disgrace" that an unsigned op-ed critical of him and written by a senior administration officials has been published.
Variety
Items from inside Pillsbury mansion going up for sale
The items for sale from Southways are not the former belongings of the Pillsbury family, who built the mansion in 1919 and used it as their summer home. Most are the property of the mansion's more recent owners, James and Mary Jundt
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.