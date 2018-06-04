More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Sore hip lands Morrison on the disabled list
The Twins first baseman said that he's had the injury before, but this is a good time for him to take a few days off to help it heal.
Politics
Trump's Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh speaks at U in 2008
Judge Brett Kavanaugh was a keynote speaker for the 2008 Minnesota Law Review annual symposium at the University of Minnesota. Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's nominee to succeed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Video
Evening forecast: Severe storms possible, with low of 71
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 92
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump: U.S. commitment to NATO 'very strong'
US President Donald Trump says all NATO member nations have agreed to spend "substantially" more money on defence.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.