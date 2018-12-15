More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm; high 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Michael Cohen: Trump 'directed me' to pay hush money
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer said he bought the silence of two women because Trump was "very concerned" about how their stories of alleged affairs with him "would affect the election."
Politics
Scott Walker signs sweeping lame-duck GOP bills
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican-written legislation Friday that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, brushing aside complaints that he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters.
Variety
20 Christmas trees turn Minneapolis condo into magical wonderland
You might suspect Matt Kiser was born in the North Pole after you see the beautiful display of 20 Christmas trees in his Minneapolis condo.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 19; mostly clear; areas of freezing fog possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
