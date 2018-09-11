More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Compton: Vikings can't 'let off the gas' against Packers
Vikings offensive tackle Tom Compton talked to media about the team's win against San Francisco and how they can't take the Packers for granted in game two.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Beautiful end to beautiful day
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer on Packers: 'We're gonna have our hands full'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said during a press conference that the Packers will present a challenge in game two due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers strong playing abilities. He shared his thoughts on quarterback Kirk Cousin's performance against San Francisco and confirmed that offensive tackle Aviante Collins will be out for the rest of the season.
Vikings
Kearse: 'Terence was a big help for me'
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse couldn't say enough good things about being coached by Terence Newman and how the game against San Francisco was big for him in showing his versatility as a player.
