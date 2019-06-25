More from Star Tribune
Local
University students play concerts for patients awaiting clinic care
The new Music Outreach in Healthcare Settings class at the U of M allows students to play solo concerts in the lobby of the Minnesota Health Clinics and Surgery Center once a week.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and breezy, high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
2020 Democrats to face off in first set of debates
While the event is obviously important for politicians getting their first wide exposure as potential presidents, the stakes are high for NBC News, too.
Politics
Sanders, Omar tout bill to cancel student debt
Days before the first Democratic presidential debates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House progressives came out with legislation to cancel all student debt, going farther than a signature proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the two jockey for support from the party's liberal base .