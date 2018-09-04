More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Democrats call for delay in Kavanaugh hearings
Democrats are calling for a delay in the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh, objecting to the late release of documents the evening before.
Video
Morning forecast: Rain all day, T-storms at times
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Looking towards the regular season after roster cuts
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down what the recent roster cuts mean for the Vikings and speculate on what the future may hold for the team.
Twins
Gibson is pitching like he has not hit the wall yet
Twins righthander threw five solid innings against Houston on Labor Day.
Vikings
Zimmer on cutting Robison, Newman joining coaching staff
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about the release of veteran defensive end Brian Robison, right, and Terence Newman retiring as a player and joining the coaching staff.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.