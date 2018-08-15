More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Sano, post-haircut: Homers great, wherever they go
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, after cutting off three years worth of hair, says he was just trying to hit the ball hard when he connected in the eighth inning Tuesday.
Vikings
Rookie corner Hughes gets time with first team
Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes took snaps with the first team, but admits he has a lot to learn.
Evening forecast: Low of 68, humid with early storm possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Scattered T-storms, high in mid-80s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
