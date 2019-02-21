More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: No snow, some sun, high of 24
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Pitino, Gophers preview big Michigan game
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer talk in preparation for Michigan
United rookie goalkeeper goes distance in 1-0 victory
Minnesota United Coach Adrian Heath & rookie keeper Dayne St. Clair discuss Wednesday's preseason 1-0 victory over New York City FC in Orlando that left Heath none too happy.
'Come and get your meat!'
For players at the American Legion in Golden Valley, meat raffles are more than a trip saved to the grocery store.
Evening forecast: Low of 12; snow tapers off early evening
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
