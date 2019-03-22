More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, with a high of about 46
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to NCAA tourney win vs. Louisville
Gophers players talk in the locker room after Thursday's NCAA tournament win against Louisville in Des Moines.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar meets with DED holders in New Hope
Rep. Omar is a cosponsor of the Dream and Promise Act. The new legislation would provide permanent protections for undocumented immigrant youth and those under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30; some clouds return
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warmer; high 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast