Vikings
Vikings wide receivers talk camaraderie, sharing advice
Vikings wide receivers Laquon Treadwell, Brandon Zylstra, and Chad Beebe spoke about how everyone helps one another despite the obvious competition that's happening on the field.
Politics
Trump says hush money 'not a campaign violation'
President Donald Trump defended the hush money payments made by his former attorney Michael Cohen, insisting that the effort wasn't "even a campaign violation."
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny; high of 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Tibbett's accused killer makes court appearance
A judge has ordered a man charged in the kidnapping and murder of an Iowa college student to be jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.
Vikings
Access Vikings: 'Dress rehearsal is going to have some actors missing'
Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze this week's practices and what the signing of safety George Iloka will do for the team. As they prepare for Seattle, the Vikings will still most likely be missing key players come Friday.
