Vikings
Friendly competition, respect among Vikings receivers
Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, and tight end Kyle Rudolph, gave insight into their respect for one another, their work ethic, and the friendly competition of pushing each other to get better.
Vikings
Everson Griffen: 'I expect more out of myself'
Everson Griffen says that he's received a warm welcome from the Vikings organization since his return after treatment for mental health issues.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 51
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Como Zoo welcomes orphaned mountain lion cubs
The Oakland Zoo cared for two abandoned mountain lion cubs that will now call Como Zoo in
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high around 52
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
