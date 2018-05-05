More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Berrios: 1-2-3 sixth inning felt good
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says he wasn't satisfied with his performance on Friday, but it ended with a string sixth inning, which helped.
Vikings
Vikings top draft pick Hughes glad to have camp underway
Vikings top draft pick Hughes glad to have camp underway
Vikings
Vikings rookie mini camp underway
The Vikings rookie mini camp is underway in Eagan and head coach Mike Zimmer said it's his favorite time of the season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.