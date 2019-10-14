More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Oct. 14
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Oct. 14
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 49
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: 'It was an aggressive, creative game plan'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'It's protection first'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the offense protected quarterback Kirk Cousins well so he could make plays that enabled Minnesota to overcome the Eagles.
Local
MnDOT tests new way to catch carpool lane cheaters
MnDOT is testing a system of beacons and detectors during morning rush hours to catch carpool lane cheats. A blue light flashes if a motorist has a valid tag. An amber light flashes if no tag is detected.