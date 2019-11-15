More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 15
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 15
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild pulls away from Coyotes in the third in return home
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 3-2 win over the Coyotes Thursday.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph says Broncos can't be taken lightly
The Vikings tight end says he's glad Minnesota is facing Denver in Week 11, as it's given them time to prepare for the Broncos defense.
Nation
At least 3 injured in California school shooting
The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.