Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and cool; high 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild keeps slim playoff hopes alive with win over Golden Knights
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 win over the Golden Knights Friday.
Wild flexes urgency in win over Golden Knights
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in her Wild wrap-up.
Don't fear the zipper merge (it's not budging)
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says zipper merging reduces the overall length of a traffic backup by as much as 40 percent.
Evening forecast: Low of 26; mostly cloudy with a colder Saturday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast