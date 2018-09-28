More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy with a high of 53
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Is a blueprint developing on how to stop the Vikings?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' defensive lapses in the team's 38-31 loss to the Rams.
Vikings
Diggs: 'There will be a next time'
Despite the 38-31 loss to the Rams, receiver Stefon Diggs said he 'saw a different team than last week' and vows there 'will be a next time.'
Vikings
Thielen: 'The fight is the positive'
Receiver Adam Thielen said the Vikings' "fight is the positive" after the offense went toe-to-toe with the potent Rams in a 38-31 loss.
Twins
Astudillo: Just swinging at good pitches
Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, who drove in four runs Thursday, says through interpreter Elvis Martinez that the reason for his hitting success is simple: See a good pitch and swing at it.
