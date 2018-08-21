More from Star Tribune
Local
First-ever Eid celebration to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday
This will be the first time U.S. Bank Stadium will hold the public event. Organizers are encouraging people across Minnesota, Muslim or not, to attend the event.
Variety
Biel celebrates 'wild' Emmy nomination
As a kid, like a lot of us, Jessica Biel practiced giving a speech in front of a mirror for that fairytale moment when she won a top award.
Variety
Camila Cabello takes top prizes at MTV VMAs
Camila Cabello beat out Drake, Mars, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Post Malone for artist of the year.
Nation
Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog
A woman who often walked her dog near a golf course lagoon across the street from her vacation home was killed Monday by an alligator that dragged her into the greenish water at a private resort on the South Carolina coast.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 76
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
