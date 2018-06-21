More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Odorizzi: Good pitches, but good hitters
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he made the pitches he wanted during Boston's three-run fourth on Saturday, but the Red Sox turned them into extra-base hits anyway.
Vikings
Vikings kick off full-squad workouts at training camp
Vikings players took the fields at their new team headquarters in Eagan on Saturday, the first official day of workouts.
Twins
Jim Pohlad shows up at Tigers party to toast Jack Morris
Morris will be inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon after winning 254 games in his career
Lynx
Maya Moore is All-Star MVP for third consecutive year
Maya Moore from the Minnesota Lynx was named the WNBA All-Star MVP for the third year in a row.
Twins
Dozier: Got to take trades as motivation
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier says as much as it hurts to lose Eduardo Escobar, the Twins have to use the trade as motivation in pennant race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.