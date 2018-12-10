More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Clouds clear out; high of 28
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Timelapse: Watch the rink at the Mall of America come to life
The 12,000-square-foot ice skating rink "Skate the Star" will be open to the public Dec. 8 through Jan. 27.
Morning forecast: Early fog, then partly sunny, high of 30
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Evening forecast: Quiet, low of 15 in the Twin Cities
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and upper 20s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
