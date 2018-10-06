More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Cool and cloudy, high 49
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Get strong to beat back aging
Twin Cities physical therapist Heather Vander Weide demonstrates four exercises that can help build core strength, which is especially important to maintain as runners age. Strength training also is important for those with artificial hips and knees.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Scrambling to get back on track
The Vikings travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles just when they're scrambling to get back on track.
Vikings
Hughes wants as much time on field as possible
Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes said he'd like as much time on the field as possible, including special teams.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 41; shower in places
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.