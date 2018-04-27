More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
The woman who brought down Bill Cosby
Andrea Constand is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Mr. Cosby has resulted in a conviction. A jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
World
Kim Jong crosses to South Korea, greets Moon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed on foot the military demarcation line in Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone for historic talks with South Korean President Moon-Jae-in on Friday.
Video
Morning forecast: Breezy, partly cloudy, 61
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Raw: Kim and Moon embrace after talks
North and South Korea have agreed to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons but failed to provide any new specific measures how to achieve that.
Nation
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News said Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.