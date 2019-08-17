More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Beautiful start to weekend; highs in mid-80s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Twins' Jonathan Schoop: You've got to be ready
Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop says "you've got to be ready" for your opportunities, even when your playing time is diminished, and he proved it by hitting a critical home run on Friday.
Twins
Odorizzi: Good, but some missed opportunities
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he was mostly satisfied with his start Friday in Texas, but some "missed opportunities" cost him in the Rangers' two-run sixth inning.
Local
Musical, high-flying cats take over Heart of the Beast Theater
The Amazing Acro-cats featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats, performed Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at In the Heart of the Beast Theater in Minneapolis, Minn.
Vikings
Cousins has learned from Tarkenton
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says that despite having just completed training camp, it will still take time to know the team and believes that won't come until almost month into the regular season.