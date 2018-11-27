More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: A few flurries, and a high of 22
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers talk offensive woes in loss at Boston College
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey talk after Monday's loss at Boston College
Variety
White House unveils its 2018 Christmas decorations
Christmas has arrived at the White House. Designed by First lady Melania Trump, the 2018 White House holiday decor was unveiled Monday.
Video
Evening forecast, Nov. 26
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer: 'You can't win six games without winning one'
After receiving heavy criticism in their loss to Chicago, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer approached Green Bay like he has the whole season; shedding concern for what's to come overall and focusing one game at a time.
