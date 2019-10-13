MnDOT is testing a system of beacons and detectors during morning rush hours to catch carpool lane cheats. A blue light flashes if a motorist has a valid tag. An amber light flashes if no tag is detected.

MnDOT is testing a system of beacons and detectors during morning rush hours to catch carpool lane cheats. A blue light flashes if a motorist has a valid tag. An amber light flashes if no tag is detected.