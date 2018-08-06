More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts
Summer camps capture 'Hamilton' mania for Minnesota kids
The hit musical "Hamilton" has lots of young fans. Popular day camps gave Minnesota kids a chance to sing and dance along.
Music
AP Source: Demi Lovato released from hospital
Demi Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose.
Variety
UConn's mascot becomes part of wedding party
The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut is taking on a new role: assistant ring bearer for two university alumni.
National
Ex-judges to review evidence in Missouri death penalty case
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will allow a panel of five former judges to review the death penalty case of Marcellus Williams, whose guilt in the stabbing death of a former newspaper reporter has been called into question by DNA evidence.
Music
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.
