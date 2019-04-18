More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx announce Whalen's jersey retirement
The Minnesota Lynx will retire Lindsay Whalen's #13 jersey. Whalen helped the team win 4 WNBA championship titles in her 9 years on the roster.
Politics
Trump's reaction: 'I am having a good day too'
President Donald Trump Thursday reacted to the release of the redacted report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller by saying he's "having a good day."
Video
Afternoon forecast: Spotty showers possible, high 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Minnehaha Falls rages after heavy rain
On Wednesday, heavy rain, as much as 2 inches in an hour, contributed to the turbulent water flowing over Minnehaha Falls in south Minneapolis.
Politics
Before Mueller report released, Barr gets his say
After nearly two years of waiting, America is about to get some answers straight from Robert Mueller- but not before President Donald Trump's attorney general has his say.