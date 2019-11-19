More from Star Tribune
Oakland Zoo: Child, not grizzly bears, cracked glass window
A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo's bear exhibit, and officials say there's no need to fear the bears will get out.
Variety
APNewsBreak: Officer expected to plead guilty in urinal case
A Honolulu police officer is expected to plead guilty to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal.
Variety
3 Powerball tickets in Minnesota just miss $70M prize
As consolation, the tickets are each worth $50,000.
Variety
Police: White teen girl aimed to attack black Georgia church
A white 16-year-old girl is accused of plotting to attack a mostly black church in a north Georgia city, where police say she planned to kill worshippers because of their race.
National
AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.The group adopted the sweeping stance at a…