St. Paul
Cass County crash victim was St. Paul man
A man killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Cass County was identified Wednesday as Larry Duffney, 60, of St. Paul.The crash occurred at…
National
GOP support grows for legal medical marijuana in Wisconsin
The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin gained momentum Wednesday with the unveiling of a bill introduced for the first time by Republican lawmakers.
West Metro
Academic, author, artist ID'd as woman run over, killed in Warehouse District
The 81-year-old Maple Grove woman was in an unmarked crosswalk with her husband at the time they were struck, police said.
Local
$1M bail for teen charged in Wisconsin school officer attack
A 16-year-old Wisconsin boy who was shot while attacking a school resource officer with a barbecue fork texted a friend weeks earlier that he was planning to grab the officer's gun and either shoot himself or the officer, prosecutors alleged Wednesday.
St. Paul
St. Paul budget includes $1.7 million in public safety spending
The council will likely sign off Wednesday on a property tax levy increase under 6%.