Vikings
Jackson sharp, Rodgers sits and Ravens beat Packers 26-13
It didn't matter that it was merely a preseason game, or that the Green Bay Packers were chasing him, or that his health is of the utmost importance to the Baltimore Ravens.
Lynx
Return to point guard boosts Odyssey Sims' production for Lynx
The All-Star has seen her statistics go up since the return of Seimone Augustus to the lineup.
Twins
Harper hits grand slam in 9th, Phillies rally past Cubs 7-5
Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Twins
Ramirez, Santana hit 2 of Indians' 7 HRs in 19-5 rout vs NYY
Jose Ramirez hit two early homers, including his first career grand slam in a seven-run opening inning, and the Cleveland Indians pummeled the New York Yankees 19-5 Thursday night in the start of a four-game series between American League pennant contenders.
Sports
Souhan: Greatest of all time? Biles is in the conversation
The gymnast is performing feats of athleticism that no one else has ever done.