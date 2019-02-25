More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
How the Vikings could fit a new Adam Thielen deal in their 2019 salary cap picture
Among the pieces of business facing the Vikings before the new league year begins on March 11 — the status of pending free agents like…
Twins
Versatile Gonzalez finalizes $21M, 2-year deal with Twins
Versatile free agent Marwin Gonzalez is officially a Minnesota Twin.
Twins
Versatile Gonzalez finalizes $21M, 2-year deal with Twins
Versatile free agent Marwin Gonzalez is officially a Minnesota Twin.
Twins
Versatile Gonzalez finalizes $21M, 2-year deal with Twins
Versatile free agent Marwin Gonzalez is officially a Minnesota Twin.
Twins
Aaron Hicks, Yankees agree to $70 million, seven-year deal
Making another move to keep their core of players together, the New York Yankees to a $70 million, seven-year contract with outfielder Aaron Hicks.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.