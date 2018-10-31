More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Eberle's 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3
Following an emotional pregame ceremony for their mourning city, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins channeled their emotions into a flurry of a first period.
Gophers
Senior class eager to create better March memories
A variety of factors prevented Kansas State's Dean Wade, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Kentucky newcomer Reid Travis from ending the season the way they would…
Golf
Ryder Cup over, Furyk returns to full-time job
Jim Furyk gets back to his real job this week in Las Vegas, part of a field at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open that includes four of his Ryder Cup players — Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.
Wild
Shattenkirk's shootout goal leads Rangers past Sharks 4-3
Allowing another late goal could have been debilitating to the New York Rangers. Instead, they managed to bounce back and get a well-deserved win.
Golf
European Tour schedule provides for big finish
The European Tour released a schedule for next year that still involves 31 countries on five continents with 48 tournaments. The biggest change was moving its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, from May to September.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.