More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Walker's 2-run HR helps Diamondbacks sweep Braves, 4-1
Christian Walker continued his remarkable late-innings production with a two-run homer in the seventh, Luke Weaver got Arizona off to a good start and the Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.
Lynx
'Charmed sporting life' leads to Whalen's No. 13 being retired
Lindsay Whalen's jersey retirement will come during a pregame ceremony June 8 when the Lynx play their bioggest rivals, the Los Angeles Sparks, in a nationally televised game.
Lynx
Lynx announce Whalen's jersey retirement
The Minnesota Lynx will retire Lindsay Whalen's #13 jersey. Whalen helped the team win 4 WNBA championship titles in her 9 years on the roster.
MN United
What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe
What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend:ITALYAiming to quickly move on from its Champions League elimination, Juventus needs only a…
Wild
What now? Penguins face crucial offseason after flameout
Jim Rutherford's question was rhetorical. The answer — whenever the Pittsburgh Penguins general manager arrives at — will determine how the franchise emerges from the rubble of a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the New York Islanders.