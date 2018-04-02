More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Postgame: Morrison knew call was missed, so he just waited for replay
One Twin benefited from being hit by a baseball, and one lost a possible hit.
MN United
new designated player Darwin Quintero on joining MN United
His official presser was Monday
MN United
MN United director player personnel Amos Magee on the Darwin Quintero deal
They did his official presser Monday
Golf
Wesley Bryan's role in the lengthening of Augusta National
The late Hootie Johnson fiercely defended the lengthening of Augusta National during his term as club chairman. The first overhaul added 285 yards after the 2001 Masters, and six more holes were lengthened after the 2005 Masters.
Golf
Bryan feeling right at home at Masters despite 5-week layoff
Wesley Bryan believes the golf ball is somewhere in his house a few miles from Augusta National.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.