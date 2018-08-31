More from Star Tribune
Music
Taylor Swift lands at U.S. Bank Stadium tonight with increasingly bad 'reputation'
A changed sound and personality have altered how people perceive the star, who returns here this weekend.
Music
Snakes, wigs and spandex: Hairball's costumed rockers ready for State Fair close-up
After dragging its wigs, spandex and snake across the Midwest, Minnesota's hardworking hard-rock tribute band is ready for its State Fair close-up.
Music
Twin Cities concerts of the week: Taylor Swift, Metallica, Culture Club & B-52's
Big gigs for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, also including Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, Car Seat Headrest and Neko Case
Books
Review: 'Leave No Trace,' by Mindy Mejia
FICTION: Twin Cities author Mindy Mejia's new thriller has a compelling narrator and a gorgeous sense of place.
Books
Review: 'She Would Be King,' by Wayétu Moore
FICTION: Wayétu Moore's debut novel is a magical, haunting alternate history of the founding of Liberia.
