More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bills' Zay Jones arrested after naked, bloody argument
Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones has been arrested in Los Angeles following a naked, bloody argument with his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones.
Wild
Draisaitl has goal, 3 assists as Oilers whip Hurricanes 7-3
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers rode three-goal first period to a 7-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Twins
Rule 5 pick Tyler Kinley makes bid to stick with Twins
A distant relative of a former president, the righthanded reliever has impressed the team during spring training.
Gophers
NCAA men's swimming and diving championships come to Minnesota: a preview
NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPSWhen: Wednesday through SaturdayWhere: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, U of MSchedule: Finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, preliminaries at 10…
Outdoors
Helicopter crew netting deer in Fillmore County in state's fight against CWD
The DNR has hired a helicopter to help collar deer in the race to limit chronic wasting disease before it's too late.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.