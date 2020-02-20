More from Star Tribune
Wild
Galchenyuk comes through twice to lift Wild over Canucks 4-3 in shootout
After pushing the game to overtime with his first goal as a member of the Wild, newcomer Alex Galchenyuk capped off his best performance since arriving from Pittsburgh with the game-winner in an extended shootout.
Loons
For Napoli fans, the team is a religion and Maradona is god
When Lionel Messi climbs up the steps from the moat surrounding the field at the San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday and emerges into the Champions League spotlight, he'll be stepping onto sacred ground.
Loons
Messi demands calm after chaotic 2 months for Barcelona
Barcelona has been hit recently by a series of setbacks on the field and conflicts inside the club.
Gophers
Detroit looks to end streak vs Green Bay
Green Bay (13-14, 8-6) vs. Detroit (6-21, 4-10)Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to extend Detroit's conference losing streak to…
Gophers
Milwaukee looks to sweep Oakland
Milwaukee (12-14, 7-7) vs. Oakland (10-17, 5-9)Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee goes for the season sweep over Oakland after…