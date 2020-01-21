More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Antetokounmpo scores 30 points, Bucks beat Hornets in Paris
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Friday night in the first NBA regular-season game in France.
Sports
St. Thomas' move to Division I looking 'very optimistic' after key NCAA meeting
Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said "very positive progress'' was made at the NCAA convention regarding St. Thomas's bid to reclassify from Division III to Division I.
Twins
Donaldson's option price could escalate by $4 million
Josh Donaldson's 2024 option with the Minnesota Twins can escalate an additional $4 million based on awards he earns during the first four seasons of the deal.
Twins
Keuchel apologizes for 2017 Astros' sign-stealing scandal
Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship.
Vikings
Column: NFL shamelessly commandeers Kaepernick's cause
The images are haunting.Dramatic music, punctuated by the beeping sound of an open car door. The silhouette of former NFL star Anquan Boldin, wearing sunglasses…