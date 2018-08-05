More from Star Tribune
Bhullar wins Fiji International, Els finishes strong for 3rd
India's Gaganjeet Bhullar held out a record-breaking charge from Australian Anthony Quale Sunday to win the Fiji International by one stroke while Ernie Els shot a 7-under 65 to finish a further stroke behind.
Twins
Astros get 13 hits in 14-0 rout of Dodgers; McCullers hurt
The Astros are doing more than just getting by without injured Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.
MN United
Timbers extend unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over Union
Diego Valeri and Dairon Asprilla each scored on a penalty kick, and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Twins
Astros brass huddles to discuss Osuna's pending arrival
Astros manager A.J. Hinch met privately with the team's owner and general manager on Saturday, a day ahead of reliever Roberto Osuna's activation following a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.
Twins
Estrada shuts down struggling Mariners as Toronto rolls 5-1
The Seattle Mariners can't seem to get their struggling bats back in a groove and end their freefall in the AL playoff picture.
