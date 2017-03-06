Wisconsin-based bluegrass duo Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart of the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers lead an hourlong workshop in yodeling at the annual Winter Bluegrass Weekend, where hundreds of bluegrass lovers gather at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel in Plymouth to jam, dance and watch live performances.

Wisconsin-based bluegrass duo Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart of the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers lead an hourlong workshop in yodeling at the annual Winter Bluegrass Weekend, where hundreds of bluegrass lovers gather at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel in Plymouth to jam, dance and watch live performances.