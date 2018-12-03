More from Star Tribune
Wild
Quick gets 50th shutout in Kings' 2-0 win over Hurricanes
Jonathan Quick has delivered plenty of brilliant goaltending performances for the Los Angeles Kings, and Alec Martinez wasn't going to let the latest masterpiece go for naught.
Gophers
UConn wins early season showdown with Notre Dame
It's only December, but UConn showed it's the best team in the country with an early-season win over Notre Dame.
Vikings
Vikings see familiar failures play out in loss to Patriots
Except for a burst late in the second quarter and early in the third quarter, the Vikings were overmatched Sunday in New England — with all of their predictable old faults on display.
Vikings
Thielen reveals source of heated interaction with Belichick
The Vikings receiver, not known for losing his cool, did just that with one of the more unlikely partners: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Wolves
Vince Carter enjoying his decision to go to Atlanta
Vince Carter could have gone anywhere.To a contender, to chase a ring. To retirement, because he has nothing left to prove. To television, which seems…
