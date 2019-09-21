More from Star Tribune
Twins
Dreadful ninth inning for bullpen does in Twins in 12-5 loss to Royals
Kansas City scored seven runs off Taylor Rogers and two other relievers, but the Twins' magic number fell to four anyway.
Vikings
Vikings castoff Daniel Carlson returns: Isn't that just a kick?
The ousted 2018 fifth-round pick has landed on his feet with the Raiders.
Vikings
Vikings must beware being heavily favored vs. Raiders
Recall what happened a year ago against the Bills.
Twins
Rockies beat Dodgers 4-2 to end 12-game skid in LA
With no postseason hopes on the line, the Colorado Rockies will still take any win they can get, especially at Dodger Stadium.
Gophers
Ehlinger leads No. 12 Texas past Oklahoma State 36-30
Sam Ehlinger did what he usually does: throw for a bunch of touchdowns and deliver big runs. Put him together with more games like this from the Texas defense, and the Longhorns will go far in the Big 12 this season.