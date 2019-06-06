More from Star Tribune
Twins
Souhan: Despite Twins' start, universal contentment hard to come by
The Twins' success this season is not pleasing everyone in the fan base - nor will it.
Twins
Eins, Zwei, Drei: Kepler busts out of slump, blasts Twins to victory with 3 HRs
The Twins avoided a three-game sweep thanks to Max Kepler's power surge: Three home runs, including one on the second pitch of the game. It snapped an 0-for-21 skid for Kepler.
Sports
The Latest: Women's tour criticizes French Open scheduling
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
Twins
Tigers open 3-game series at home against Minnesota
Minnesota Twins (41-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-36, fourth in the AL Central)Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD Tigers:…
Twins
Pittsburgh opens 3-game series at Milwaukee
Pittsburgh Pirates (30-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-28, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rookie Davis…