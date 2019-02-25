More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gonzalez joins Twins as 'multi-positional every-day player'
The Twins see a player in Marwin Gonzalez who has a unique talent as someone who can start every day, but at different positions.
Twins
Buxton stays hot as Twins thump Orioles
In five spring training at-bats, Buxton has five hits and 10 RBI.
Twins
New Twin Marwin Gonzalez
Newly acquired Twins utility player Marwin Gonzalez answered questions at a news conference and worked out with the team.
Twins
Twins beats Baltimore 7-1
The Twins' record improved to 2-2 after beating Baltimore 7-1 on Monday.
Wild
Wild trades Granlund, gives Staal new contract
The Wild traded Mikael Granlund to Nashville for Kevin Fiala, and gave Eric Staal a two-year extension.