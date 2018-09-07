New Vikings center Brett Jones says he's had to adjust quickly to the way the team plays after being brought in from the Giants. He will be starting against San Francisco with the Vikings being cautious with center Pat Elflein after he was recently taken off of the physically unable to perform list.

