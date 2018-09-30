More from Star Tribune
Twins
Mauer reveals details behind the plan for him to catch
The longtime Twin discusses how the plan to catch on Sunday was hatched.
Twins
Souhan: Mauer stars in the perfect script
If this is the end to the Twins star's career, he made sure to provide an ideal ending.
Vikings
The Latest: Ravens out to quick 14-3 lead over Steelers
The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):9:10 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens are out to a quick 14-3 lead over Pittsburgh.Joe Flacco hit…
Twins
Mauer makes emotional appearance as Twins catcher in final game of season
His decision on whether or not to retire is still pending, but if he does, Twins fans gave him a heartfelt sendoff at Target Field in a 5-4 victory over the White Sox.
Vikings
Janikowski's late FG spoils Rosen's 1st start
Sebastian Janikowski's 40-year-old leg had failed him twice earlier in the game on Sunday.
