Several killed as truck collides with Canadian junior hockey team bus
A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Western Canada left multiple people dead and others seriously injured.
Wolves
Butler's return sparks Wolves over Lakers, and on edge of playoffs
Jimmy Butler's defense, rebounding and 18 points helped guide a second-half turnabout on a night when the Wolves were outscored 32-21 in the second quarter and then changed course with a 29-15 third.
Wolves
Jimmy Butler returns, Wolves win 113-96
The Timberwolves moved closer to their first playoff appearance since 2004 with Friday's comeback victory over the Lakers in L.A.
Golf
Patrick Reed halfway home to 1st major at Masters
Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.
Twins
Ohtani homers 3rd game in a row, Angels rally past A's 13-9
Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani is making himself at home in the Big A.
